Forecast: Sunny skies, high of 74 today

After a day with clouds and rain, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with temps in the mid 70s today.
Overnight, temps drop into the 50s with clear skies.
A high of 69 is expected on Thursday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday night: Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.