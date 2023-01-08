Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer weather in Council Bluffs

Today, highs will climb into the upper 30s with sunny skies in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Clouds move into the area this evening with a low of 27 expected.

Temps climb into the 40s to start the week on Monday.

The upcoming weather forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.