Correction A previous version of this story published online Wednesday incorrectly reported the charge for which Dighton was found guilty. The Nonpareil regrets the error.

A former Abraham Lincoln High School teacher was convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge in an eastern Iowa courtroom last month.

Alexander Dighton was arrested Oct. 5, 2022, on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse in connection with a June 2019 incident in Delaware County. The incident did not relate to the school or his employment as a teacher.

He was charged in Delaware County District Court in Manchester, and a three-day jury trial ended May 5 with a verdict finding Dighton guilty of misdemeanor assault.

At the time of his arrest, Dighton was a teacher at Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs. He had taught special education in the Council Bluffs Community School District since 2009.

Upon his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave and later reassigned to the district central office. He then resigned at the end of the school year.

According to Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Dighton, now 43, was on a camping trip with a 40-year-old woman, believed to be a friend, at Backbone State Park when the alleged illegal contact occurred.

The woman filed a complaint on Oct. 3, 2022, and a warrant was issued that same day and served two days later in Council Bluffs. Dighton was transferred to Delaware County, where he posted bond.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18.