A former Abraham Lincoln High School teacher arrested Oct. 5, 2022 for third-degree sexual abuse was convicted in May in Delaware County (Iowa) District Court in Manchester.

Alexander Dighton, 42, of Council Bluffs was charged in connection with a June 2019 incident in Delaware County. He and his accuser, a 40-year-old woman thought to have been a friend, were on a camping trip to Backbone State Park when the alleged contact occurred, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

She filed a complaint on Oct. 3, 2022, and the arrest warrant was issued the same day and served on Oct. 5. Dighton was initially placed in the Pottawattamie County Jail, but Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies picked him up the next day and transported him to Delaware County for booking and arraignment. He posted bond and was released on his own recognizance.

The Council Bluffs Community School District issued a statement to parents confirming that Dighton was a school employee and had been placed on administrative leave. He was later reassigned to the Educational Service Center, where he provided support to the Special Education Department.

A jury trial began on May 3, 2023, and a verdict was rendered on May 5 for the Class C felony.

Dighton had been an Abraham Lincoln High School special education teacher in the district since 2009, according to district officials. He submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 18, 2023 in Delaware County District Court.