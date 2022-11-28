Former Malvern nursing home to become child care center

East Mills Child Care Solutions has purchased the building formerly known as the Manor of Malvern — not to be confused with the Malvern Manor haunted house — with plans to renovate it into a child care center.

The building, located at 905 N. Second Ave., was home to a nursing care facility, which closed in 2014. EMCCS committee members are currently working to secure funding for the renovation. Their goal is to establish secure child care for the East Mills School District and surrounding communities, according to a press release.

“This volunteer group wants to serve existing students and attract new families to our school district,” EMCCS President Meagan Schnoor said in the press release. “We want all the children in our communities to have safe, reliable and accessible learning environments. The building purchase is our commitment to this district.”

The existing 18,400-square-foot facility will provide space for up to 150 children. The committee is considering a variety of programs, which potentially include before and after school care and 3-year-old preschool.

“This is an exciting development that builds on the new school construction in Malvern and the formation of the career technical center at the Hastings campus,” Schnoor said.

According to the press release, there has been a 21% decrease in the total number of childcare programs in Mills County in the last five years and a 15% decrease in the number of childcare spaces listed with Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.

July 2022 Iowa CCR&R data showed 871 children between the ages of 0-5 and 453 total spaces listed. The shortage of available child care has resulted in parents and children in this area making lengthy commutes to access child care, and finding reliable care is even more challenging, according to the press release.

EMCCS is requesting assistance from people who would volunteer their time to participate in committee meetings, assist with fundraising efforts, help with building preparation for remodel or offer financial support of this project.

Committee meetings are typically held the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Malvern Bank. Interested community members can contact the committee at emchildcaresolutions@gmail.com or at the East Mills Child Care Solutions Facebook page.

“If you are interested in helping this project move forward, please join us,” Schnoor said.