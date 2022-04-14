Former Secretary of State stumps for Iowa politicians at Iowa Western

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lambasted progressive policies during a conversation about workforce issues with local business leaders yesterday at Iowa Western Community College.

What was billed as a “grassroots community leaders workforce conversation,” hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Pompeo, quickly deviated from the expected script. The former Kansas congressman often swerved into the hot button political issues of the day. Unprompted, Pompeo chose to weigh in on transgender rights, critical race theory, student loan forgiveness and public education.

“The greatest risk (to the United States) is from our educational system and the destruction of the American family,” Pompeo said. “If you said, ‘What are the two things that can undermine our republic, fundamentally change the way that we live here in the United States?’ Those are the two things.”

Pompeo described CRT as “giving them (schoolchildren) this idea that we’re a racist nation at our center.”

“These things are deeply fundamental to humanity and civilization, and the family unit is the most important institution that preserves our way of life,” Pompeo said.

Critical race theory is the idea that race is a social construct, and racism has been embedded in policies and legal systems in the United States since its founding, which is taught in higher-level college courses.

Sen. Chuck Grassley arrived a half hour into the discussion and delivered a rebuke to those — mostly members of his own party — who have been critical of his vote for the bipartisan infrastructure deal last year.

“I don’t know what is so different about that infrastructure bill,” Grassley said. “It’s something Congress has been doing every year since 1956, when we started the interstate highway system and the first gas tax. We’ve been passing infrastructure bills every year to bring that gas tax money back to the states.”

Grassley admitted that this infrastructure bill is larger than in previous years and listed a few of the problems that can now be fixed thanks to the more than $5 billion that Iowa is getting:

Fixing the locks and dams on the Mississippi River

23% of Iowa’s bridges are deficient

Improving highways

Installing broadband internet access throughout the state

Pompeo did address a variety of workforce issues throughout the morning, including inflation, the supply chain, the importance of redundancy systems in light of potential attacks on America’s energy grid.

“Redundancy and the capacity to bring the system back online quickly after a particularly serious attack in a central system” is crucial, Pompeo said.

When asked after the discussion if is considering a presidential run, Pompeo demurred, placing the decision in someone else’s hands.

“What I’m going to do in 2024 remains to be seen,” Pompeo said. “Only the good Lord knows. The Lord will drive what ends up happening in 2024.”

Iowa remains home to the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus.

The discussion was moderated by Iowa Western Director of Economic Development and Pottawattamie County GOP Chair Starlyn Perdue.

