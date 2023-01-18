Free ski and snowboard lessons at Mt. Crescent and Conservation; summer camp registration opens

Pottawattamie Conservation is offering free ski and snowboard lessons at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on select days this month in honor of National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.

On Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 25-26, Mt. Crescent’s 1, 2, 3, Learn to Ski/Snowboard lessons are free of charge from 4 to 7 p.m. Lessons will be available on a first come, first served basis and participants must be 9 years of age or older.

“By offering these free lessons we hope to introduce more local families to the sport and give them the confidence they need to get out there, have fun and learn something new while enjoying the unique winter beauty of southwestern Iowa’s Loess Hills,” said Kylie Gumpert, promotions and outreach coordinator for Pottawattamie Conservation.

Space is limited and participants are encouraged to show up early. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Participants will also need to rent or bring their own equipment.

“By the end of their lesson, participants will be pizza-making professionals,” Gumpert said. “They will build confidence in their abilities and receive fundamental knowledge, including starting, stopping and turning, to help them have some serious winter fun on the hill this season.”

Lesson length may vary depending on group size, but are expected to last between 30 minutes and one hour.

Mt. Crescent will be open for night skiing until 9 p.m. if participants want to purchase a lift ticket after their lesson, and put their newly learned skills to the test.

Participants will need to fill out a liability waiver before participating, which is available online beforehand at skicrescent.com.

Summer camp registration open

The warm days of summer might still be months away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about camp.

Registration is now open to Pottawattamie Conservation members for its 2023 Nature Camp Series. Registration will be open to the public on Feb. 1.

Pottawattamie Conservation is offering a number of educational opportunities this summer for kids from ages 3 to 14.

Wildlings Camp

Hitchcock Nature Center, July 31 to Aug. 4

$15/day or $50 for the week; morning and afternoon sessions available

Campers ages 3 to 5 will learn about a new animal native to southwest Iowa each day.

Wild Ones

Arrowhead Park, June 6-8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hitchcock Nature Center, July 25-27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$75 per camper, per camp

Students entering first and second grades will have an immersive camp experience, including fort building, hiking, outdoor games and craft making.

Wild Seekers

Hitchcock Nature Center, June 13-15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arrowhead Park, July 18-20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$75 per camper, per camp

Students entering third and fourth grades will take beginner archery lessons, participate in shelter-building challenges, hiking, plant and animal identification, and craft making.

Wild Wanderers

Hitchcock Nature Center, June 20-22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arrowhead Park, July 11-13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$75 per camper, per camp

Students entering fifth and sixth grades will continue learning outdoor survival skills through archery lessons, advanced shelter building and fire building.

Into the Wild

Arrowhead Park and Botna Bend Park, June 27-29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$100 per camper

Students entering seventh, eighth and ninth grades will have a refresher course on canoe skills and water safety at Arrowhead Park, followed by a canoe ride on the West Nishnabotna River Water Trail and an overnight campout at Botna Bend Park.

For more information about Pottawattamie Conservation’s 2023 Summer Nature Camps, visit pottconservation.com/environmental_education/summer_camps/