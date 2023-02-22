A juvenile is in custody following an alleged threat to students and faculty at Fremont-Mills School, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Parents and students began calling the sheriff’s office on Feb. 21 at around 8:30 p.m., and reported a threat made via social media by a student about bringing a gun to school and shooting multiple people, Deputy Andrew Wake told The Daily Nonpareil.

Deputies investigated the threat Tuesday night and found it to be credible, though no weapons were recovered, according to Wake.

The 12-year-old student was placed under arrest and charged with making a terroristic threat. The student was taken to the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center to await further court proceedings.