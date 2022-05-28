Future flood preparedness is main concern for Iowa House candidate

If Sarah Abdouch is elected to represent District 20 in the Iowa statehouse, she’s not planning on sticking around very long. She knows exactly what she wants to accomplish, and is ready to step away once she does.

“I have a laser focus,” Abdouch said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “I know exactly what I want to get done. Everyone wants to take a stand on a million different issues, but the fact is, you’re only going to handle a few big ones in your tenure in the legislature. So you need to know exactly what you’re going for, why you’re doing it.”

Abdouch got into politics from a sense of personal responsibility.

“I think a lot of people feel that responsibility most when they get older,” said Abdouch, 31. “I think that it is a civic responsibility to be involved in politics, to run for office, and it should be something that we’re all doing from the time we’re very young to the time we’re very old. It’s like jury duty for me. It’s something that we should do.”

Abdouch has featured prominently in Iowa Republican politics. A member of the Pottawattamie County Republican Central Committee, she also served as state director for Convention of States, a Koch brothers-backed initiative that wants to convene a convention of states under Article V of the Constitution in order to “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials,” according to the organization’s website.

“For me, one of the biggest mistakes that a lot of people make is not understanding where the things that affect their lives come from,” Abdouch said. “So, for me, it’s understanding the local government, the state government, the federal government, what the agencies do. It’s something you study for a really, really, really long time. But in that study, it’s one of those things where you also realize exactly where you can make a difference and where you’re best suited.”

Abdouch moved with her family to Council Bluffs from Adel, Iowa when she was 12. She briefly lived in a Chicago suburb to finish college, but once she graduated in 2011 with an English degree from Wheaton College, she returned to western Iowa and became involved in local politics. She first ran for state representative in District 15 in 2018, and again in 2020, but was not successful. She knew that the Statehouse was where she could be most effective in bringing about change.

“The Statehouse, first of all, is where I know the most people and I could hit the ground running right away because I know how it works already,” Abdouch said. “And I have a lot of connections. But also, the Statehouse and Senate are where the laws are being passed that are most important to me and the ones that I care about the most.”

After graduating from Wheaton, Abdouch immediately moved back to Council Bluffs. She returned just in time to witness the devastating 2011 Missouri River flood. When the river flooded again in 2019, Abdouch realized what her primary legislative concern would be: flood management.

“It’s something we can’t do at the county level,” Abdouch said. “It’s something that isn’t going to be done at the federal level anymore, so the states really need to step up and take a posture on making sure that the Missouri River doesn’t have another hundred-year flood in the next five years.”

Abdouch said she would like to do something about the silt currently collecting along the riverbed.

“There isn’t barge traffic on the Missouri River anymore, and so because of that, the Army Corps of Engineers does not have the responsibility to keep the channel open,” Abdouch said. “In 2006 they ceased dredging, so now the silt has been building up for a long enough period of time that it’s causing the channel to shallow.”

To solve the problem, Abdouch would like to see the states around the river form a compact for managing and maintaining upkeep.

“This has been done before with the Colorado River and there’s a lot of details you’d have to iron out, because I think when the Colorado River compact was put in place, you didn’t have the EPA and other federal entities that would want to get involved in that process,” Abdouch said. “So it’ll probably be much more difficult.”

Abdouch is also passionate about parents’ ability to choose what schools their children attend. She supports SF2369, which recently passed in the Iowa Senate. If the legislation were to pass the state House and be signed into law by the governor, it would give tax dollars to private schools.

“I was homeschooled growing up,” Abdouch said. “I was one of seven kids and my parents paid for both our schooling and somebody else’s schooling, because there’s no such thing as school choice, because money doesn’t follow the people. So they were funding other people’s kids to go to school while they were also raising us. I just don’t think that’s right.”

Abdouch is competing against fellow Republican Thomas Riley in the June 7 primary election.

