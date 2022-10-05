Goatish employees return for a second helping

Earlier this year, the City of Council Bluffs rented a herd of goats to clear four acres of weeds and brush along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, and it was such fulfilling work, they’ve come baaaa-ck for seconds.

About 45 insatiable four-legged flora feeders are currently helping to clear another five acres of unwanted vegetation, this time along the northern section of Big Lake Park.

"Bringing in a herd of goats is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clear the brush from the area," Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation director Vincent Martorello said. "While the goats clean up these overgrown areas, our crews can work on other projects. After the goats have taken down the brush, our crews will go in and remove larger logs and debris."

Martorello isn’t kidding around. Goats eat approximately 4% of their body weight daily, taking care of noxious weeds such as nettles and poison ivy, which do not remain viable after passing through a goat's digestive system. The goats also eliminate the need for spraying poisonous herbicides and mowing, thus reducing fossil fuels and CO2 emissions.

"With the help of the goats, we're able to restore this area of Big Lake Park by opening sightlines and giving park goers a greater sense of security while walking through the paths,” Martorello said.

Goats on the Go owners Matt and Jocelyn Vermeersch monitor the goats to ensure the availability of drinking water and access to minerals.

Anyone interested in seeing the hircine helpers in action can stop by Big Lake Park and check them out, but the city requests that no one approaches the fenced area.