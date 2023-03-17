The Omaha City Council last year approved a license agreement with Google Fiber that allows the company to install, maintain and operate a fiber optic network in the public right of way.

Soon, the Council Bluffs City Council will vote on whether to grant the company a similar license.

Before that happens, though, city residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts with council members during a public hearing at the council’s March 27 meeting.

If the council members approve the license agreement, Google Fiber will begin to design the fiber network for the city, with construction to follow.

“At this point, we don't have any timelines that we're sure of, so I couldn't tell you exactly, ‘when would construction start,’ ‘when would service become available to the first residents,’” said Rachel Merlo, Google Fiber’s central region head of government and community affairs. “But I can tell you we wouldn't wait for the work in Omaha proper to be finished before getting to work in Council Bluffs. We're able to do work simultaneously, (which) is partly a reason why we like being able to extend to the adjacent communities.”

Google Fiber will work with the city’s Public Works department on the design phase “to ensure that we are minimizing risk to the existing underground facilities and trying to build as safely and as efficiently as possible,” Merlo said.

Google Fiber first launched in Kansas City in 2012, offering 1 gigabit speeds for $70 per month, which is still the price today, and in some markets the company recently increased its available speed to 5 Gb.

“I believe by the time Council Bluffs sees service, they're going to have even more choice,” Merlo said. “And the way the internet's going, and how devices are becoming much more connected these days, there are going to be more use cases for why speed matters.”

The faster upload and download speeds that a fiber network can provide will allow users to have more gadgets in the home connected to the internet without any lag.

“The internet should be about sharing, not just receiving, so high speeds make that a better experience,” Merlo said. “If you are someone who works from home and you're needing to share and send large files, you can do something in a matter of minutes that might have taken you hours to do previously.”

The public hearing about Google Fiber coming to Council Bluffs will be held Monday, March 27, during the regular city council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.