Hancock and Macedonia present 'wish lists' to county board

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors continues to hear from smaller communities about short-term projects that the county could potentially financially assist with.

Hancock Mayor Vince Guyer only had a few things on his town’s wish list, including new sidewalks, new light fixtures for the baseball field and a larger space to store equipment.

“Our short term projects would be the county roads building in town,” Guyer said. “We would really like to have that. We need a bigger building just for our equipment.”

The maintenance building in which the town currently stores equipment is a pretty tight fit, Guyer said. Owning the old county building would give the town some flexibility in where and how equipment is stored.

“We always end up with overflow from the fire department and part of the city street buildings,” he said.

“It’d be nice to redo (the county roads building), make that our building, and then actually do something with City Hall,” city maintenance employee Josh Billings said. “I remember when we were kids they used to have square dances and polka in that back building there, when it was the fire hall. We could clean that up and actually make it an actually decent community center afterwards, if we get the other building.”

Board Chair Tim Wichman said that the county roads building was most recently assessed at $60,000, but he thinks the county will be able to work with the City of Hancock to make it work.

Hancock had some new sidewalks installed around 2015 as part of a water project, but only a relatively small area around Main Street was newly paved. Some sidewalks around town are buckling because of tree roots breaking through the concrete, Guyer said.

Guyer also said that the light fixtures around the baseball field are outdated and need to be replaced. They are beyond repair. That project is currently out for bid, but the city hasn’t gotten an estimate yet.

Wichman asked that the City of Hancock get estimates for the sidewalks and ballfield lights “expeditiously,” so that the board will be able to decide what project or projects the county will be able to fund.

Mayor Melia Clark of Macedonia had a somewhat longer list of projects, but some were more short-term than others, and the $1.5 million in ARPA funding that the county is going to disperse needs to be spent before the end of the year.

There are some housing projects that the town is excited about, but they aren’t quite far enough along yet to be able to estimate how much it will cost to install utilities and sewer lines to the new lots.

“It’s very exciting to us that we have the opportunity to expand and get more housing in Macedonia,” Clark said.

Clark also said they would also like to install a new awning on their new city hall building, but the city hasn’t put that out for bid yet.

Macedonia is the closest town to Botna Bend Park, which is in the process of having its campgrounds renovated. Two of the campgrounds have reopened, and Clark would like to expand Macedonia’s city park, both for its residents and families that come to the campgrounds.

The park’s playground equipment is in good shape, Clark said, but it’s all meant for younger children. She would like to add a couple of playground pieces for older kids, though the city hasn’t priced that yet.

Clark said, given the ARPA deadline, the town’s “number one priority” is to install a basketball court at the park. The town has received two bids for the court, but still must determine whether they want a full size court or something smaller.

“The people of Macedonia really care about their town and their history, and seeing it survive and grow,” Clark said.