Harlan man sentenced for receipt of child porn

A 53-year-old man from Harlan was sentenced to seven years in prison Sept. 7, after he plead guilty to a charge of receipt of child pornography.

In February 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several cyber tips that an IP address uploaded child pornography files. A search warrant was executed at Kevin Charles Kersten's residence, which was linked to the IP address. Electronic devices found at Kersten's residence were seized and forensically analyzed.

While conducting this investigation, officers obtained another cyber tip that the IP address linked to Kersten had again uploaded child pornography. A second search warrant was executed at his residence and additional electronic evidence was seized. The forensic examination located images and videos of child pornography on Kersten's electronic devices.

Kersten must also serve 10 years of supervised release after the prison term.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Harlan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

For more information about Internet safety education, please visit justice.gov/pscpsc and click on the resources tab.