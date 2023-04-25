Nominations were announced April 13 for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. In the Industry awards category, Harrah's Casino in Council Bluffs is in the running for Casino of the Year — Arena.

The Awards show, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will air exclusively on Prime Video live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 11.

The nomination follows Harrah's long list of expansions, renovations, and new amenities, which will be completed in phases through 2024.

Last year, Harrah's invested $9 million in exterior energy-efficient LED lighting, enhanced digital marquee and directional signage and improved landscaping design.

In February, Caesars Entertainment announced a $22 million investment in Harrah's Casino. This investment will introduce a fresh hotel room design, an improved sportsbook lounge, gaming floor expansion and a Guy Fieri restaurant slated to open this summer.

“We are dedicated to enhancing and upgrading our operations at all locations and we’re excited to continue our investment in several new phases of renovation and expansion in Council Bluffs," Caesar’s president and COO Anthony Carano said in a press release.

Over the past 3three years, Caesars has invested $31 million into the resort in hopes the casino will be a one-stop shop for entertainment in the metro area.