Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins

Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement on Tuesday. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

How to register to vote:Eligible Iowans can register online at the Iowa DOT website, iowadot.gov.

Alternatively, you can print a form from the Iowa secretary of state’s website and mail or bring the completed form to your local county auditor.

To be eligible to register you must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be an Iowa resident

Be at least 17 years old, and at least 18 on or before Election Day

Not judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Not claim the right to vote anywhere else

If you’d like to register online, you’re required to have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID. An ID is not required to register with your county auditor’s office, but you will need a valid ID to vote, both early and on Election Day.

To register before Election Day, you need to get your registration in by Oct. 24. You can also register on Election Day, as long as you have an ID and proof of residence.

Most people convicted of a felony who have completed their sentence automatically have their right to vote restored under a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kim Reynolds. People convicted of homicide and some other crimes need to apply to get their voting rights restored.

Voting earlyWednesday marks the first day of early voting, and the first day auditors will begin sending absentee ballots to those who requested them.

“We just want to facilitate voting for people who want to vote early, whether it’s by mail or at the counter,” Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “People’s schedules change, they might find out at the last minute that they have to be gone on Nov. 8. We will let them vote at the counter starting Wednesday and through the Monday before election day.”

In order to vote by mail, an absentee request form must be received by a voter’s county auditor by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. You can print an absentee request form from the secretary of state’s website.

When returning absentee ballots by mail, the ballot must be received by the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Any ballot received after that time will not be counted.

Mailed absentee ballots can also be returned in person to the county auditor’s office or dropped in a drop box outside the office. Not all county auditors have set up drop boxes.

Houser pointed out that if you request a ballot to be mailed to you, you must wait for it to arrive in the mail.

“Don’t bother coming to the courthouse, because if you come to the courthouse to vote, your ballot might be on its way down to the post office,” he said. “You have to remember, if you request a ballot, you’ll get it at home and vote at home. You can’t vote at the courthouse.”

If you did not request a ballot by mail, you can still cast absentee ballots early in person at your county auditor’s office starting on Wednesday. Many counties also offer satellite locations where voters can vote in person. Contact your local county auditor or visit their website to find more early voting options.

Satellite voting

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pottawattamie County voters from the following towns can vote early at the East Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Avoca: Avoca, Boomer, Carson, Hancock, Knox, Macedonia, Minden, Neola, Oakland, Pleasant, Shelby and Walnut.

Early voting at the East Pottawattamie courthouse, 203 N. Elm St., will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Voting on election day

To vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, you will need to go to your local precinct. You can find your precinct at the secretary of state’s website or your local auditor’s website.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You will need a valid ID to vote on election day. IDs that can be used at the polls include an Iowa driver’s license, non-operator ID, U.S. passport, voter ID card and others.

Voters without an ID can also have another voter in the precinct attest to their identity, or cast a provisional ballot and provide ID before the time the votes are canvassed, which will be Nov. 14 this year.

Who’s running?

Hundreds of federal, state and county offices are up for election in Iowa this November.

The following offices will appear on ballots across the state:

U.S. Senate: Chuck Grassley (Republican), Mike Franken (Democrat)

Governor: Kim Reynolds (R), Deidre DeJear (D), Rick Stewart (Libertarian)

Secretary of State: Paul Pate (R), Joel Miller (D)

Attorney General: Tom Miller (D), Brenna Bird (R)

Auditor of State: Rob Sand (D), Todd Halbur (R)

Treasurer of State: Michael Fitzgerald (D), Roby Smith (R)

Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig (R), John Norwood (D)

Voters will also decide on candidates in the state’s four congressional races:

District 1: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R), Christina Bohannan (D)

District 2: Ashley Hinson (R), Liz Mathis (D)

District 3: Cindy Axne (D), Zach Nunn (R)

District 4: Randy Feenstra (R), Ryan Melton (D), Bryan Holder (Liberty Caucus)

Pottawattamie County voters will decide on three candidates for the county board of supervisors: Scott Belt (R), Jeff Jorgensen (R), Susan Miller (R), Jeff Shudak (D)

Area voters will also decide on several Iowa House district seats:

District 15: Matt Windschitl (R), Robert Fairchild (Libertarian)

District 16: David Sieck (R)

District 19: Brent Siegrist (R), Elizabeth Christensen (D)

District 20: Sarah Abdouch (R), Josh Turek (D)

Each of Iowa’s state representative districts and some Senate districts will also be on the ballot. Check with your local auditor or the secretary of state’s website to see who’s running in your precinct.

What’s different in this election?

This November marks the first time many Iowans will be voting since the state Legislature passed a law changing Iowa’s election procedures. The 2021 city and school election, as well as this year’s primary elections were conducted under those rules, but turnout in November is expected to be far higher.

Here’s what has changed from the 2020 election:

The window to vote early has shortened from 29 days to 20 days.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by county auditors 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.

If not registering on Election Day, voters must register to vote 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.

Absentee ballots must arrive at the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, ballots postmarked by Election Day were counted if received by the following Monday.

Polls are open for one hour less on election day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In most situations, only members of someone’s household or an immediate family member may return a ballot for them. Special rules exist for people with disabilities or those in health care settings.