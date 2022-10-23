Housing is key to county's future, according to incumbent Supervisor Belt

The only incumbent in the general election, Supervisor Scott Belt is seeking a fourth term on the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors.

Belt was first elected to the board in 2010, after serving 14 years on the Council Bluffs City Council. He was reelected in both 2014 and 2018, and he would like to continue his efforts to enhance the lives of the county’s residents and improve opportunities for growth throughout the county.

“We have some of the best sheriff and security people, medical and emergencies and hospitals, and the schools,” Belt said earlier this month at the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County’s candidate forum. “I think those are all things that are going to encourage families to come. It’s the issue of getting housing to put them in.”

Almost everything that will help grow the county, from workforce retention to enticing companies to open up shop here, is reliant on that one particular issue: housing.

“We’ve got to get more housing in, not just the cities, but in the county, to open up the other housing so other people can come here,” Belt said earlier this year in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “I mean, they’re projecting all these potential jobs and employers, and we got to have people to fill them positions, and houses for those people to live in. So I’ll hopefully continue to work with the board and the communities and figure out how we can move those things forward.”

Belt would also like to see more biotech and chemical companies move to the county, to work with the large soybean and corn agriculture industry that’s already here.

“The only way to (bring companies here) is bring more people, talented workforce to the county,” Belt said at the forum. “We have some land opportunities for those, but having the workforce, most of the companies that want to come and look at the level of workforce that takes to be in those types of industries, want the people ready there. They don’t want to have to go out and try to get them to move here.”

During his time on the board, Belt has worked on numerous projects that have enhanced the county, from the renovations of the courthouse “B wing” and moving the county’s Veterans Affairs department out of the courthouse annex and into its own building, to working with the City of Council Bluffs to purchase new radio equipment for local law enforcement and building a 100-yard firing range for the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center. He hopes to get the opportunity to keep making Pottawattamie County an attractive place, he said, both for residents who are already here and for folks who are moving to the area.

“We continue to work to make sure it’s a safe place to live and thrive and we continue to improve on opportunities for them,” Belt said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil earlier this year. “We’ve been pretty fiscally responsible with their tax dollars, I believe.”

Prior to serving in public office, Belt worked in education, banking, real estate and business management, all of which came with their own unique hurdles to success.

“I have faced many challenges and obstacles that give me the confidence to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County,” Belt said.

Belt’s family moved to Council Bluffs when he was a child. His father was in the military and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. Belt grew up here, got married here, and he and his wife of 42 years, Ann, raised their family here. He wants to ensure a sustainable future for his four children and five grandchildren.

“One of the things I want to try to do, and have tried to do since I’ve been on the board, is try to make sure there’s gonna be opportunities for those grandkids, because that’s what the world’s about,” Belt said. “We’re supposed to make it better for those that are going to come behind us, and hopefully leave it better than we found it. I think those are the primary goals. We didn’t make it. We just want to hopefully make it better.”