Hy-Vee supermarkets hold fundraiser, recruitment drives for veterans

Hy-Vee announced the start of its annual month-long campaign to honor veterans and active-duty military on Wednesday. The supermarket chain will also work throughout November to increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families.

The Hy-Vee Homefront initiative includes a number of company efforts, including a free Veterans Day breakfast, a recruitment drive to hire veterans and service members currently transitioning to civilian life, and the Homefront Round Up program, according to the press release.

The Homefront Round Up is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser, in which the company teams with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military and their families. The fundraiser is being held now through Nov. 13 at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, and Coca-Cola will additionally match up to $50,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

On Veterans Day, Hy-Vee is offering a free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military at all locations from 6 to 10 a.m. Dollar Fresh Market locations will offer free coffee and donuts.

Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative, Hiring Heroes, actively recruits veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. Hy-Vee holds special events throughout the year for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company also provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

Veterans and active-duty military will also receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market locations, or through Hy-Vee Aisles Online, using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

For more information about Hy-Vee Homefront, visit hy-vee.com/homefront.