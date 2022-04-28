If reelected, Supervisor Belt wants to 'keep moving the county forward'

Scott Belt is seeking a fourth term on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Belt was first elected to the board in 2010, after serving 14 years on the Council Bluffs City Council. He was reelected in both 2014 and 2018, and he would like to continue his efforts to enhance the lives of the county’s residents and improve opportunities for growth throughout the county.

“If I’m fortunate enough, I look forward to serving four more years and keep moving the county forward,” Belt said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “I think we’ve made some great strides, given the landscape that we had to deal with a couple times.”

Belt pointed to the renovations of the courthouse “B wing” and moving the county’s Veterans Affairs department out of the courthouse annex and into its own building as examples of projects he has helped shepherd into existence. He also worked with Council Bluffs to purchase new radio equipment for local law enforcement and build a 100-yard firing range for the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center.

“We continue to work to make sure it’s a safe place to live and thrive and we continue to improve on opportunities for them,” Belt said. “We’ve been pretty fiscally responsible with their tax dollars, I believe.”

Looking to the future, Belt wants to continue to grow the county’s population and increase the tax base. He is also concerned that the current lack of affordable housing could impact potential employment opportunities.

“We’ve got to get more housing in, not just the cities, but in the county, to open up the other housing so other people can come here,” Belt said. “I mean, they’re projecting all these potential jobs and employers, and we got to have people to fill them positions, and houses for those people to live in. So I’ll hopefully continue to work with the board and the communities and figure out how we can move those things forward.”

Prior to serving in public office, Belt worked in education, banking, real estate and business management, all of which came with their own unique hurdles to success.

“I have faced many challenges and obstacles that give me the confidence to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County,” Belt said.

Belt’s family moved to Council Bluffs when he was a child. His father was in the military and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. Belt grew up here, he got married here, and he and his wife Ann raised their family here. He wants to ensure a sustainable future for his four children and five grandchildren.

“I think a lot of people would like to make sure that there’s opportunities for their kids and grandkids to stay around here rather than have to, you know, go somewhere else to find those opportunities,” Belt said. “We’re supposed to make it better for those that are going to come behind us and hopefully leave it better than we found it. I think those are the primary goals. We didn’t make it. We just want to hopefully make it better.”

