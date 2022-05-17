Illicit spending: Former Silver City clerk accused of improper use of funds

The former city clerk in Silver City is accused of misappropriating more than $66,000 of the town’s funds, according to a report released by the state auditor on Tuesday.

The report alleges that Artema Gray, who worked for Silver City from May 2017 to April 2021, made $61,730.26 of improper disbursements, including more than $42,000 in personal purchases using the city’s credit card and more than $10,000 in unauthorized payroll.

According to the report, the money was used to purchase everything from T-shirts, jewelry and sex toys to an Amazon Prime membership and an Ancestry.com DNA test kit.

An additional $3,499.51 in purchases could not be determined by the auditor’s office to have been improper or work-related.

The audit also found $1,550 of undeposited fundraising collections that should have been deposited into the city’s bank account, but wasn’t.

The report further states that city officials did not implement policies or procedures recommended in a 2018 report. That report recommended segregating duties, performing bank reconciliations, ensuring disbursements were properly supported by sufficient documentation, adhering to established credit card policies, and reconciling collections to deposits.

State Auditor Rob Sand again recommended that Silver City implement those policies.

Nick Johnson, a paralegal in the Mills County Attorney’s Office, confirmed to the Daily Nonpareil that the county sheriff is investigating the matter. Due to the ongoing investigation, there was no further comment.

The Daily Nonpareil reached out to Gray via social media, but did not receive a response.

