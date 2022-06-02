Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit brings famous painter's artworks to life

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” allows patrons to stroll through three dimensional projections of the Dutch master’s most well-known works, and it’s coming to Council Bluffs later this month.

The brainchild of Mathieu St-Arnaud, the French-Canadian co-founder and creative director of Montreal’s Normal Studio, “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life.

“There was this natural evolution with his work,” art historian and “Beyond Van Gogh” consultant Fanny Curtat, said. “(It) begins where he’s learning himself in the Netherlands, getting inspired by other artists, learning with other teachers, but it’s much, much darker tones.”

It wasn’t until Van Gogh arrived in Paris in the mid-1870s that his work blossomed.

“You have the brightness, the discovery of something else, a new light,” Curtat said. “And then he gets to the south of France, and then you have this explosion of color and really this combination of movement at the end of his life in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris.”

The exhibit uses Van Gogh’s dreams, thoughts and words, many taken from letters he exchanged with his brother Theo, a Paris art dealer who supported his brother throughout his adult life, to propel people through the projection-swathed walls and floor that warp and refocus into the flowers, cafes and landscapes of his artwork.

Many people know who Van Gogh is less for his paintings and more for the time he cut off his left ear during a fit of anger and depression. Curtat, who is working on her PhD at the Université du Québec à Montréal, wants people to come away from the exhibit with a different impression of the artist.

“When you look at his words, you don’t see this darkness, and that’s really how we focused it into this dialogue,” Curtat said. “We created this during the pandemic, and so to have an artist that was famous for struggling in his life for mental illness issues, but also poverty … to have somebody who was in an asylum cell and yet was able to paint ‘Starry Night,’ there was something that just resonated really strongly in that.”

Curtat stressed that deep knowledge and understanding of Van Gogh’s work is not necessary to enjoy the exhibit and take away something meaningful from the experience.

“You don’t need to know a lot about Van Gogh to come in,” Curtat said. “This way, it’ll just be a great way of discovering his work. It’s incredible for kids because they get to run around and follow the brushstrokes, twirl with the petals. But, if you do know a lot about Van Gogh, then it’s just about the fantasy of being inside the painting you know and love. So there’s really no specific audience. It’s really, truly for everyone.”

“Beyond Van Gogh” can be experienced at the Mid-America Center from June 23 through Aug. 14. Adult ticket prices (ages 16 and up) start at $39.99 per person and tickets for children ages 5-15 start at $23.99. Children ages 4 and younger can enter for free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

For more information about “Beyond Van Gogh,” or to purchase tickets, visit vangoghomaha.com.

