The summer heat has arrived, and the Chamber of Commerce is ready with an opportunity to cool off and support local businesses this month.

Impact CB, the young professionals group within the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an ice cream bingo event throughout the month of June to feature some of the unique businesses in town.

Participants can either download and print a card from the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or pick one up at the Chamber office, 149 W. Broadway. Impact CB hopes the event will raise awareness for both the Chamber and the participating businesses.

“I originally had the idea of doing an ice cream tour to feature all of the unique ice cream businesses in Council Bluffs, and brought it to Impact CB Young Professional’s Executive team last year during our strategic planning for 2023,” Sarah Beth Ray, director of leadership and young professional development for the chamber, said in a statement. “We wanted to have an event that the whole community could participate in, not just young professionals.”

The participants in the event include The CB Chamber, Primrose Retirement Community, which has an ice cream parlor open on Wednesday afternoons inside, Sugar Makery Council Bluffs, Doozies, Christy Crème, Freddy’s and Zaltes.

Participants have the month of June to gather stickers from as many of the shops as possible and must turn the card back in to the chamber by June 30 to be entered for prizes.

Sugar Makery owner Alexis McCue said she was excited for the opportunity to expand her business’s reach.

“There’s a lot of people who still don’t know we’re here in Council Bluffs,” McCue said. “I hope this event has a positive impact and helps people support local shops.”

Some of the local shops are hosting events with Impact CB to go alongside the bingo event, including Sugar Makery, who is hosting an ice cream social at 1 p.m. on June 7, and Primrose Retirement Community, who is hosting an event on June 20.

Stephanie Kenealy, the sales director for Primrose, said she hopes the event will help change how the retirement community is perceived.

“People have a perception of what senior living looks like and we are not it,” she said. “This building is active and silly and fun and full of life.”

Both McCue and Ray expressed a desire to make this an annual event going forward should this year be successful.

While the event has no specific sponsors, the overall sponsor of Impact CB is Iowa Western Community College. Prizes will be announced on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page when more information is available.