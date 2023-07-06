Volunteers from Council Bluffs mechanical contractor service Rasmussen Mechanical will join RAGBRAI cyclists on July 23 to pedal across Iowa in a week-long voyage fundraising for suicide prevention in the construction industry.

The team of cyclists will collect donations from vendors and suppliers for each mile they ride, with all proceeds benefiting the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

"We partnered with CIASP before, but this is our first RAGBRAI fundraiser with them," said corporate event planner Ally Hotze. "Suppliers can either make a flat donation or pledge a certain amount per miles ridden by our team."

While job burnout and stressors can exacerbate mental health problems in any industry, alarm bells sounded when the CDC found that the construction and extraction industry had the highest male suicide rate, prompting the creation of CIASP in 2016 and major changes in the field.

"We try to create an environment where workers feel safe to talk about things," Hotze said. "We're trying to end the stigma around talking about hard things."

According to the Construction Employers Association, approximately 94% of all construction workers are men, making them four times for likely to die by suicide as reported by the CDC.

Moreover, veterans comprise 7% of the construction workforce, and the industry is one of the primary employers of formerly incarcerated individuals —two groups with an elevated risk of suicide.

Companies like Rasmussen Mechanical are tackling the statistics by fostering a sense of family away from family, taking care of employees mentally and physically and offering insurance plans to ensure they always have access to mental health services.

"We recently put in a fitness center at our Council Bluffs location," Hotze said. "We try to encourage health as a whole."

The RAGBRAI fundraiser intends to support CIASP's growing infrastructure to provide resources, educational information and training opportunities to the construction community.

"The group is great because they provide training for employees," Hotze said. "They help people identify the signs. If somebody is uncomfortable talking about it, they can point out some signs that might be suspicious."

This year marks the 50th annual bicycle ride across Iowa and is expected to achieve the highest attendance in its history, creating a significant platform to raise awareness among thousands of RAGBRAI riders from around the world.

"One of our suppliers said that they haven't heard of CIASP and were excited to learn more, and we put them in contact with the group," Hotze said. "They also have a great website that provides tools for anyone in the industry or who knows someone in the industry to help them navigate mental health challenges and access resources."

The 50th annual RAGBRAI ride begins Sunday, July 23 in Sioux City and will conclude Saturday, July 29 in Davenport. You can register to participate on their website.