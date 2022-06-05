Iowa House candidate seeks legislation backed by data and research

When Elizabeth Christensen comes across a problem in her job as a project manager, she needs to fix it. And to fix it, she can research what has been tried before to fix a similar problem — what worked, what didn’t work — and come to an informed decision about what to do.

She thinks that legislation should work that way, too, which is one of the reasons she decided to run in the Democratic primary for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 19.

“A lot of our laws, our regulations and our legislation, are built on reactions,” Christensen said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “We’ve been here for the last 300 years, built a society and laws around it, and so many laws are reactionary. They’re reacting to a situation, and now we can see the results of that.”

Christensen believes that studying what has or hasn’t worked in the past should be taken into consideration when looking at present-day issues.

“We have a lot of better ideas based on what we’ve studied,” Christensen said. “There are a lot of solutions and they are based on what actually works, what we’ve seen work. We’re driven by data and research and a better understanding than where we were when (certain) legislations got put in place, and we can make improvements.”

As the mother of a 1-year-old, Christensen is not only concerned about the present, but the future her daughter will grow up in, and she believes that things have to change.

“In four years, in five years she’ll be an elementary student, and I have absolutely no interest in raising my daughter in that environment,” Christensen said.

The environment Christensen is referring to is the seemingly endless spate of mass shootings at schools around the country.

“School shootings are a horrible, frightening experience,” Christensen said. “I did go to (Abraham Lincoln High School) and graduated in 2007, so for the few years before that, it was definitely something that came up in other states.”

Christensen remembers participating in tornado drills and fire drills, but she was spared having to go through the active shooter drills that have become commonplace in the United States over the past decade.

“I’m not really interested in raising my child to experience that,” Christensen said.

One of the ways Christensen thinks she can alter the political conversation about gun violence is ranked-choice voting, an electoral system that has slowly been catching on around the country that proponents say is more fair and reflective of the will of the voters.

According to the political website Ballotpedia, with ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, they are declared the winner, but if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, as are the candidate’s first-preference votes, bringing the second-preference choices into play. A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of the adjusted votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority.

“Introducing a ranked choice vote will help eliminate the spoiler effect and give voters an opportunity to become engaged with their civic duty again,” Christensen wrote on her campaign Facebook page.

Getting more people to participate in local politics, either by running for office themselves, or simply voting, is another one of Christensen’s priorities. She wants people to know that anybody can — and should — be politically aware and engaged.

“If people think that they aren’t qualified, I want them to know that’s not true,” Christensen said.

Christensen feels that she has an obligation to give back to the community that raised her. Though she was born in South Carolina, and her family moved around a bit before settling in Council Bluffs, she considers southwestern Iowa home.

“I think everybody is born with (a sense of) obligation to your family or your own children or your parents, and then it expands from there,” Christensen said. “You live on the land around you and you have an obligation to keep it in good condition. And, certainly at a grander level, if you care for your neighbors, and then you offer care for the land and how you’re impacting it… you have that obligation to your community and the environment, and that obligation extends more to our descendants than our ancestors.”

Christensen is running in District 19 against Vergarie Sanford for the Democratic nomination. The primary election is June 7.

