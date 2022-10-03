Iowa Libertarians to decry eminent domain abuse at rally

The Libertarian Party of Iowa is hosting a rally Wednesday night to decry the use of eminent domain for private companies, which has become something of a hot topic in Iowa since Summit Carbon Solutions and other private companies have asked the Iowa Utilities Board to use eminent domain to take private land for their carbon dioxide pipelines.

The rally will feature remarks by Rick Stewart, Libertarian candidate for governor, and Bryan Jack Holder, independent candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

“In 2005 the U.S. Supreme Court fundamentally changed the relationship between citizens and the government with the Kelo opinion,” Holder said.

In Kelo v. City of New London, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow the City of New London, Connecticut, to take Susette Kelo’s house, as well as every other property in the town’s Fort Trumbull neighborhood, via eminent domain and sell it to private developers. The Court ruled that so long as the land was going to benefit “the public” with new jobs and increased tax revenues, the government was allowed to seize private property.

“Previously, eminent domain required ‘a public use’ of the property taken, with ‘just compensation’ to the dispossessed landowners,” Holder continued. “After Kelo, the government now claims that the use of eminent domain to transfer land from one private owner to another private owner to further economic development does not violate the ‘takings clause’ of the Fifth Amendment. This was a horrible opinion and its negative effects are being seen in Iowa. No homeowner should have to worry about losing their home to corporate greed.”

The Rally to Stop Eminent Domain Abuse is being held at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., meeting room B, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit lpia.org/event/rally-to-stop-eminent-domain-abuse-2022-10-05.