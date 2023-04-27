Last week, Iowa lawmakers passed legislation that would, among other things, ban books depicting or describing sex acts from school libraries, and require schools to post a list of books in their libraries online, as well as a process to challenge books.

In March, the Iowa Library Association issued a press release calling on concerned Iowans to contact their representatives to voice their opposition to this legislation, which it says will “harmfully impact the vital work of librarians and educators, as well as the pursuits of every student, library patron, and life-long learner in our state.”

In a statement sent to The Daily Nonpareil Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh cautioned the state legislature against what he calls “the treacherous slide down the proverbial slippery slope.

“A difficult obstacle when crafting effective legislation is to not create laws that contain obviously contradictory components,” he said. “The Iowa legislature is considering enacting new legislation rooted in an effort to expand parental involvement in their children’s access to information. The contradictory shortcoming is that this law will allow a small group of Iowa citizens, acting on their own personal belief system, to make final decisions as to what is considered appropriate written content for every other Iowan.

“If the content is deemed inappropriate in a single Iowa community, it must subsequently be pulled from library shelves across the entire State of Iowa. We are all Iowans, but your beliefs certainly won’t always synchronize with my beliefs and vice versa. Legislation should not support capricious restrictions on citizens’ rights to access legal information.”

Council Bluffs Public Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith echoed the mayor’s concerns, and said the proposed legislation could limit access throughout the community “due to opinions not supported by our residents.”

“The Council Bluffs Public Library has been a pillar in the community for over 140 years. As one of the very first free and publicly funded libraries in the State of Iowa, we pride ourselves on providing resources to our community that are accessible to all,” she said. “Our library is locally controlled by active community members and we partner proudly with the schools to support the learning and growth of the youth in our community.

“With the recent proposed legislature, the access to resources not only in our schools, but throughout the community could be restricted due to opinions not supported by our residents and because of reduced funding to our city. We stand for intellectual freedom, the freedom to know and to discover and the right to access resources to learn and grow. Without these freedoms and with restrictions to access and local control of how we provide resources and engage with our community, the public library and what we stand for could be very different than what it is today.”