Iowa School for the Deaf's Smith has enjoyed a rewarding career at the school

Iowa School for the Deaf’s Nyle Smith has enjoyed many roles during his time at the school.
Currently the school’s athletic director, Smith has found his career as an educator at ISD very rewarding.
Originally from Davenport, Smith moved to Council Bluffs between his sophomore and junior years of high school, then attended Abraham Lincoln High School. He spent two years at Iowa Western before attending St. Cloud State in Minnesota for two years. He next transferred to Bemidji State, where he earned his degree. As he studied in college, he switched majors from criminal justice to education.
In spring 1985, Smith first came to Iowa School for the Deaf, where he already had some established family ties. He had a younger sister who was hearing impaired, and his mother taught for 20 years at the school.
“While I was going to high school at A.L., I came out and helped the football team, doing stats and helping with the wrestling tournaments that they held back in those days,” Smith said. “I kind of started out as a volunteer, then started working as job.
“It was the right school for my sister. She did very well and is doing very well. She’s very successful and has a successful family. To watch her grow up and be successful, and trying to do my part for the kids that were there and are there, hopefully they have the same opportunities and chances down the road.”
Smith began working as a house parent at the school. He then had roles as a residential counselor, dean of boys and dean of students before assuming his current job as AD. He also serves as boys basketball coach and has previously worked as a coach on the girls basketball team.
Smith’s duties aren’t those of a typical high school athletic director. Typically as high school ADs put together schedules for a specific sport, opponents are within the same city limits or a short trip away within the same state.
The process is more complicated for ISD. While some regular season opponents are other Iowa prep freshman and junior varsity teams, the window of opportunity to play those squads is limited because ISD students usually go home over the weekend. And when the Bobcats face other schools for the deaf, they travel greater distances outside the state.
“Fortunately, I get a lot of help from our transportation people,” Smith said. “To pull things off, it takes a lot of effort. Maybe I’m the guy that spearheads and coordinates, but it wouldn’t happen without a whole lot of people chipping in and making things happen. The transportation coordinator making sure the buses are there when we need them. Food service making sure we’re fed. The business office making sure we’ve got money to have lunches along the way. It’s far from a single person’s efforts.”
The process of putting a sports season together can be complicated, but the end result is rewarding as ISD students get to experience the thrill of competition and camaraderie.
“The logistics of trying to pull off a well-practiced team and getting the games in is with a small window,” Smith said. “I appreciate all of the local schools working with us. We mostly play freshman and JV squads. We appreciate them working with us.”
Smith said it’s equally rewarding being a coach and seeing student-athletes succeed outside the classroom.
“Everybody wants to win, but it’s all about opportunities for the kids,” Smith said. “It’s about getting chances to go places that they may not otherwise get a chance to go to. It’s also cool to watch them get excited when we win.
“In basketball, we had three straight years on the boys team with no wins. This past year, we won six games and got fourth place at the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf Tournament out of eight teams. Everybody is always excited about that tournament. That’s like our state tournament. We always say that if you win that first game, you’ve got a shot at a trophy. We went down there and won our first game. The kids were so excited to potentially get a trophy. We lost the next two games and didn’t get a trophy, but we were right there. The kids were like, ‘Hey, we had a pretty good year.’”
Away from ISD, Smith spends lots of time with his wife Deb. The couple has hosted six foreign exchange students over the years and still keeps in contact with all of them.
Smith also enjoys playing drums in his spare time. He had a few Minnesota gigs planned in the spring and summer with some of his old friends, but COVID-19 interfered with those plans.
“It would have been a great time,” Smith said. “Hopefully sometime soon we can make it happen.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!