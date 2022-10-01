Iowa Western Community College launches CDL Training Program

Adults who want to get their careers rolling might want to check out the CDL Training Program at Iowa Western Community College.

The program was launched this fall after several years of planning, said Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development.

“It’s been a focus pretty much since (President) Dan Kinney came,” he said. “When he and I went out and talked to businesses, they were just screaming for truck drivers. Shane (Hekter, logistics and manufacturing coordinator) and Brad (Carman, instructor) figured out how to get this started with all the regulations.”

In addition, Panama Transfer donated a semi-tractor and trailer, Hekter said.

The five-week course includes a little time in the classroom, a little time at a simulator and a lot of time behind the wheel, Carman said. The class runs from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. every weekday, and only about an hour per day is classroom time.

“The first week, we started out with the pre-trip inspection,” he said. “The second week, we started backing. Now, we’re in the third week, and we’re ready to head out on the road.”

When students finish the course, they are ready to test for a Class A CDL, Carman said.

“And we can do that, too,” he said. “We have an examiner.”

There are plenty of jobs available, Carman said.

Carman completed a CDL program at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska and has been driving ever since — until this fall.

“I thought back then when I was in school what a way to retire or go out — teaching the next generation,” he said.

There are currently three students in the class, Carman said. Two of them are Council Bluffs Public Works employees who are expected to earn CDLs.

“That way, we can drive dump trucks, plows in the winter and semi-trucks to haul things,” said Dakota Parks, who started working for the City of Council Bluffs in April. So far, he has worked on sewers and street paving and maintenance.

Tim Cash, who started with the city in February, has worked on streets, sewers and trees, he said. He said the city will pay for their CDL training with the understanding that they will work for the city for at least five years or reimburse the city for the class.

Both said they plan to work for the city for the rest of their careers.

Parks said shifting has been the hardest part of learning to drive a truck.

“I had no experience with manual transmissions,” he said. “Between the instruction and the simulators, they teach you a lot where you can be comfortable backing or shifting.”

The simulators help with backing, and the instruction covers how many RPMs you should reach before shifting, Parks said.

Cash said the simulators also have different scenarios, "like driving in the rain.”

The program is limited to four students until the college can acquire more trucks, Hekter said.

“We’re hoping to get a couple more trucks down the road, have a fleet of three or four and fill out the program,” Mancuso said. “It would really help the community, too.”