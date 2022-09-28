JDRF Nebraska-Iowa to hold combined walk this weekend

JDRF Nebraska-Iowa Chapter will hold its annual One Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Mahoney State Park in Ashland, Nebraska.

Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the walk will step off at 1 p.m.

The event brings together supporters from Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs and surrounding areas, including teams representing local businesses and families who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without Type 1 diabetes, according to a press release from the chapter. This year’s goal is to raise $750,000 to help fund critically needed Type 1 diabetes research.

“Our decision in joining JDRF and chairing this year’s walk is directly associated with the incredible work JDRF is performing by funding the development of truly amazing therapeutics, technology and scientific based cures,” said Jan and Rod Doerr, JDRF One Walk event chairs. “We are convinced our son, Brady, will see a day where T1D is history. Through our community efforts and JDRF’s deliberate focus on accelerating promising scientific developments, diabetes will soon be outmatched. The cause is real, and the path forward is clear. Only with your help will we conquer T1D.”

“This is a great day for families and friends to get together in support of Type 1 diabetes research, whether you know someone affected by T1D or just want to make a difference,” Chris Dunn, JDRF Associate Executive Director, said in the press release. “We are grateful for the incredible support of our community, who are doing their part to make life better for more than 1.45 million people in the United States who have this serious disease.”

For more information and to register for the 2022 JDRF One Walk, visit walk.jdrf.org/omaha or walk.jdrf.org/lincoln. JDRF gratefully acknowledges Union Pacific as this year’s presenting sponsor.