Jorgensen would fight inflation with lower taxes, less government

Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Jorgensen has lived in Pottawattamie County for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he’s come to understand the dual nature of Iowa’s second biggest county.

“I’ve experienced both sides,” Jorgensen said earlier this year in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “Pottawattamie County’s a big county, and I’ve lived in the rural side of the county and I lived in the metro side of the county, so I understand this split personality.”

Originally from Audubon, Jorgensen grew up around the family farm-to-market trucking business that his grandfather had started during the Depression to feed his growing family. Jorgensen’s grandfather had 12 children.

“My family knows what it’s like to be without,” Jorgensen said. “Can you imagine farming and then raising 12 kids back in the Depression?”

Jorgensen’s grandfather would drive a truck full of cattle to the Chicago Stockyards, then drive the empty truck back to Audubon, then repeat multiple times per year.

“He was an amazing guy,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen’s father took over the business after a short stint in the Army, post World War II, and Jorgensen himself joined the business after his own stint in the Marine Corps.

“Right out of high school, I enlisted,” Jorgensen said. “And when I came back, I did go on to school. I played college ball for a couple years at junior college at Iowa Central and I was attending University of Iowa for a while, and I decided to come back home and go work for my dad, and did that until he retired.”

Jorgensen didn’t get into local politics until 2010, after he and his wife Mary Beth had moved to Treynor, when a fellow member of the Treynor Optimist Club asked him to come to a Republican Central Committee meeting.

“He kind of knew my background, a little bit of how I felt about the issues, and he said, you oughta come to a meeting and think about joining the central committee,” Jorgensen said. “And so I did, and I really was impressed, and I enjoyed the meetings.”

Jorgensen was elected committee chair in November 2010.

“I remember coming home and telling my wife that, at a committee meeting, I got elected as chair of the county party,” Jorgensen said. “And she looked at me, she said, ‘you’re in way over your head,’ and I said, ‘I don’t deny that.’”

Twelve years later, Jorgensen is running for a seat on the County Board, and there are a number of issues he would like to address.

“If I’m elected county supervisor, I’m gonna have a platform,” Jorgensen said. “I will have a platform I can stand on and tout issues, because a lot of what’s going on in this country is going on at the local level. You can talk about voter integrity, you can talk about illegal immigration, you know, they’re flying people in, unknown destinations. A lot of it is at the local level and so we need to take a look at what’s going on. And I’m not going to be quiet about it either. I never have been, and people know that about me.”

Economic growth is one of the most important issues facing Pottawattamie County, Jorgensen said at the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County’s forum.

“We need economic growth, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “What we’re facing right now is gonna be a big, big, big challenge. I’m talking, the number one issue in this country today is inflation, and government budgets are going to be stressed. I’m prepared. I’m ready to take on that issue. I’m all about lower taxes, less government, balanced budgets and economic growth.”

One of the ways that the county can combat inflation is by bringing people in from out of state, whether they’re tourists or moving here, Jorgensen said.

“You look across the river, you look at what everything is going on across the river, you’re spending billions of dollars over there,” Jorgensen said. “There’s gonna be a lot of people over there at some point, tourism, moving into the area. We need to find some way to draw a few of those folks over here across the river, and we can do that. We need to make Pottawattamie County more attractive to move to, to find ways to do that.”

Jorgensen also wants to explore using the county’s natural resources as a lure for tourists.

“There’s a lot of potential, a lot of opportunity in Pottawattamie County,” he said. “My wife and I fell in love with this place. The history behind Pottawattamie County is something to behold that we could take advantage of.”