Junk ReStored is searching for local makers, crafters and creators to sell their creations at the annual makers market, which it calls be "the biggest and best and best to date."

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at 1228 S. Main St., Council Bluffs. The event will block off and transform South Main Street into a bazaar of more than 40 unique vendors for the public to peruse free of charge. This year's market will have children's activities, food trucks, live music and raffles.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit committed to providing the public with low-cost building materials. Habitat ReStore also helps the environment by diverting usable materials from local landfills. The ReStore will accept donations throughout the event.

Individual booth spaces start at $30 each. To sign up or for more information email events@habitatCB.org.