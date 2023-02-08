The Council Bluffs Police Department Uniform Division, which responds to 911 calls and includes traffic, K-9, crisis negotiation and emergency services, received more than 51,000 calls for service in 2022, according to Capt. Scott Milner, the department commander.

Milner, who joined the CBPD in 1984, spoke at the Feb. 2 Citizens’ Police Academy class about the wide-ranging services his department provides and the recruitment process and training new officers receive when they’re hired.

The Uniform Division currently has 120 officers on staff, though a few are set to retire later this year, Milner said. And, replacing retired officers has gotten more difficult over the last few years.

“When I started in ‘84, the testing process for 500 to 600 applicants, you all showed up and tested at that time,” Milner said. “This last go around, we had 59 apply.”

Of the 59 applicants, only 15 actually showed up on test day, which consists of a fitness exam and a written test that covers reading comprehension, math, writing and reasoning skills.

Of those 15, about one-third were unable to pass the fitness test, and a couple did not pass the written test, leaving eight candidates who made it to the background check.

“With those eight candidates, just from the information that they’ve turned in on their background investigation, we’re going to wash two right off the bat,” Milner said.

From a pool of 59 applicants, only six will sit for interviews.

“The whole hiring thing is just, it’s bad right now, and it’s only going to get worse,” said Sgt. Michael Hernandez, a CBPD Field Training Officer. “It’s probably not going to get better until, as a society, we are more accepting that law enforcement’s a good career to have. It’s just, there have been so many bad things in the news that nobody wants to do the job anymore.”

The Feb. 2 CPA class was held the week after the body camera footage of the five Memphis police officers who beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death was released, and while not specifically mentioning that incident, Hernandez believes the answer to the spate of police violence that has been witnessed over the last few years is more and better training.

“When (our recruits) get this training, they know how to properly handle (potentially dangerous situations), and they don’t go crazy like some of the stuff you see on TV, where, I think, they just don’t have the training,” Hernandez said. “Or they don’t do enough of it to really know a better way to handle it than what they did. You know, you’ve seen several things on TV that were just insane and that’s just a total lack of training.”

CBPD applicants who get through the background check and interview process are then sent to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Iowa, northwest of Des Moines, where they will receive nearly 600 hours of training over 16 weeks in everything from how to conduct a death notification and testify in court to defensive tactics and proper use of force.

According to the ILEA website, recruits also receive 14 hours of “unbiased police” training, which covers things like implicit bias and how to interact with certain communities, like Black, Latinx, special needs or deaf.

After recruits graduate from ILEA, they return to Council Bluffs and undergo another eight days of “mini academy,” which CBPD uses to fill in some of the gaps in education that ILEA may not have covered or not covered enough.

“(The mini academy) came about because, for the most part, nearly all of our training staff, all of our instructors, saw major faults in what was being taught at the academy or what was not being taught at the academy,” Hernandez said. “This was really important to us because we had officers that just weren’t ready. They get out of the academy and they weren’t even close.

“They couldn’t clear a building; they didn’t know how to do a felony stop. Like, if you expose them to it on day one, they would have no clue.”

Hernandez was quick to point out that he doesn’t fault the academy or its instructors for recruits not being fully prepared.

“They didn’t have enough time in the academy,” he said. “I think the academy truly had good intentions. They just couldn’t do it in the minimal time that they had.”

The CBPD’s mini academy includes instruction by Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs attorneys in local criminal law, and recruits receive more traffic unit training.

“They do that at the academy,” Hernandez said. “The problem is, they only need to get one or two at the academy. Only doing it one or two times isn’t going to make you very proficient.”

In the mini academy, recruits practice traffic stops for about half a day with only a few other people, so everyone can receive the same hands-on instruction before being asked to go out on patrol.

“They can really get into weeds about some of the safety things that they may not be doing correctly at that time,” Hernandez said. “I firmly believe we have some of the best instructors in all of our areas and the state, and I would put them up against any of the other agencies.”

Council Bluffs Police officers also receive additional training throughout their careers.

“Once you’re on, we have continual training all the time,” Milner said. “We train quarterly, law updates, the physical testing of defensive tactics, firearms, those kinds of things. We do a lot of online training now. The company that we do our policies through, we actually call them daily training bulletins, those come out, four or five, every week and a half. They read a scenario based on our policies and then there’s a question at the end with a multiple guess thing, and so it’s an ongoing process.”