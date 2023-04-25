Legends café stated via Facebook last week that they've sold the establishment to new buyers — a duo of women named Shauntel and Jenna, announced in another post.

The new owners vow to keep all staff who chose to stay and keep the menu items and restaurant name unchanged, according to the café. The purchase marks the third change of hands for the restaurant since 1974.

News of the cafe's potential closure spread like wildfire after the restaurant announced that their hands were tied with other commitments and staffing issues. A communitywide outcry for new owners erupted shortly after in a rush to keep the breakfast hot spot open with a new buyer under a tight deadline.

Business surged in the weeks following news of its potential closure, particularly in mid-April. Despite technical issues and a full day without a card reader, the weekly supply of 40 cases of hash browns ran out two days ahead of schedule, forcing them to close until their Wednesday shipment.

Outgoing owners Jeff and Hope Jones credit the community, staff and family for the support in a Facebook post yesterday, "It’s a lot (about) family and people that we have grown to love like family."

The Daily Nonpareil looks forward to following up with the new owners in the coming weeks. They are looking for a part-time cook.