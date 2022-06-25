Lewis Central seeks to increase physical plant and equipment levy

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education will request that a proposition be placed on the ballot this fall to renew and increase its voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy.

The measure would be placed on the ballot for a special election on Sept. 13.

Revenue from the PPEL is used to fund building maintenance, transportation and equipment purchases and repairs. By state law, it cannot be used to pay salaries or purchase instructional materials.

The voter-approved portion of the levy — which also includes a portion that only requires board approval — is currently set at 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, said school board president Dorene Scheffel. The proposal would double that to $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

If approved, the higher rate would begin on July 1, 2023, and remain in effect for 10 years.

“It’s been 50 cents for a long time,” Scheffel said. “The board didn’t raise it because we were paying on the high school bonds. Lewis Central is no longer in debt, and we want to fund upkeep and improvements of our buildings.”

In other business at this week’s meeting, the board:

Approved an “incentive to return” for administrators similar to those passed for certified and support staff. Administrators who return for the 2022-23 contract year will receive a bonus of $500. The incentive will be paid to those who are on the payroll on Oct. 1 and will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Approved a slight increase in meal prices and expenditures for new curricula, security cameras and food service contracts. Meal prices will be raised 10 cents for students, while adult rates will increase 10 cents for breakfast and 15 cents for lunch. Other student fees were not increased.

Approved the purchase of new K-12 English/language arts curricula at a total cost of $159,199

Approved the purchase of new K-12 science curricula at a cost of $144,800

Approved the purchase of security cameras to upgrade and expand the surveillance system at Lewis Central Middle School from Prime Communications, which submitted a bid of $52,180.05 (the lowest of three)

Approved the renewal of Nutrition Services contracts with Reinhart Food Service/Performance Food Group, Rotella’s, Dean Foods, Capital Sanitary and Pizza Hut for the 2022-23 school year. All of the contracts were bid in the past one to two years with the option to renew up to an additional two years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.