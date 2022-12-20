Local community leaders discuss concerns with Biden administration officials in D.C.

Western Iowa community leaders and activists recently traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss job creation and economic development for rural and underserved communities with members of the Biden administration.

The Iowans were part of a larger coalition of activists from five states organized by nonprofit United Today, Stronger Tomorrow that met with political leaders and members of the Biden administration responsible for implementation of the president’s domestic agenda, including recent aid packages like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our contingent included labor, immigrant, rural and Native leaders who have been working with UTST on federal funding implementation campaigns at the local level,” UTST regional organizer Dave Bushaw said in a press release. “At this meeting UTST shared how programs are being rolled out in our states, and began to discuss a strategy to make sure funds were being deployed in ways that achieved both the administration’s and UTST’s mutual goals.”

Key takeaways from the meeting include:

A Zoom meeting with local elected officials and advocates hosted by administration department heads to discuss how federal funds can be used to support workforce development programs and strategies

A request to hold two regional stakeholder meetings to help determine how to distribute funds in a way that aligns with UTST goals about equity and sustainability is being “seriously” considered by the administration

UTST has been connected with department heads at the Department of Labor to discuss the prevailing wage

While in Washington, the local group also met with Iowa and Nebraska politicians to discuss, among other things, expanding the child tax credit and eliminating Iowa’s federal-aid swap program.

“One of the things I was doing was lobbying our legislators and representatives about the road swap stuff,” said Jeff Shudak, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

The federal-aid swap program allows the state to exchange federal infrastructure dollars for state dollars, thereby sidestepping certain federal laws that require projects using federal dollars to follow, such as the Davis-Bacon prevailing wage, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals and Buy America provisions.

Shudak spoke with representatives of Sen. Chuck Grassley about legislation introduced last year by Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-3), the Stop Swaps, Protect Local Jobs Act, which would require projects using federal funds to pay workers the prevailing wage.

“It’s still sitting there, and that bill is a one page, no pork, no bullcrap bill,” Shudak said. “Essentially, if you get federal dollars from the federal government for your roads and bridges, then there are no tricks to wash the money or make it fungible. We follow the rules like everybody else.”

Sen. Grassley’s office said that the senator believes “Iowans need to follow federal law for their federal projects, including prevailing wages,” and that Grassley would consider the resolution should it ever come before the Senate.

In addition to Grassley, the Iowa group met with Reps. Randy Feenstra (IA-4) and Don Bacon (NE-2), both of whom, along with Grassley, said they would consider supporting the expansion of the child tax credit, with the addition of a work requirement component.

Bacon also indicated he would take a look at Axne’s Stop Swaps bill.

Another important outcome from the various meetings was that the Biden administration’s senior policy advisor for Indian Affairs was interested in meeting with the region’s Native leaders to discuss ways to uplift the Indigenous community, and the MMIW epidemic — Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“We also have some CO2 pipelines that are coming through Woodbury County, which is where I live, and it has a high percentage of Natives that live in this area,” said Trisha Etringer, operations director for Great Plains Action Society. “Basically, what that is to us as Indigenous communities is a threat, because of the work camps and out of state workers that are gonna come into our communities, and with that, a lot of illegal activities happen and it’s no mystery, it’s no surprise that sex trafficking is a huge crisis in general, a public health crisis.”

Etringer is worried that once again the Indigenous communities will be greatly harmed by something they have no control over.

“There’s a lot of challenges when it comes to jurisdiction, and that’s why perpetrators can get away,” Etringer said. “And it’s frustrating, because then we have a huge amount of out-of-state workers that come in and then they could possibly do something to our Indigenous women and girls or communities and just basically go back home like nothing happened.”

Other issues facing Iowa’s Indigenous communities are poverty and homelessness, which Etringer hopes can be addressed with funding for trade schools and apprenticeship opportunities.

There are a lot of run down buildings in Sioux City that are in need of renovation, Etringer said, and there’s no reason the buildings can’t be repaired by local union workers.

“It would be nice to be able to give those skill sets to our community, and then that community in return can build or rebuild or renovate Sioux City, basically,” Etringer said. “And then as they get older, they take pride in that, and then as their children get older, their children can take pride in that.”

During their meeting in Washington, Grassley indicated that he was interested in helping to create jobs programs and apprenticeships in Indigenous communities.