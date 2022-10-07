Local man charged with sex abuse in Delaware County

A Council Bluffs man was charged Wednesday after a criminal complaint was filed in an eastern Iowa county accusing him of a felony sex crime.

Alexander T. Dighton, 42, was charged with third degree sexual abuse stemming from a June 2019 incident in Delaware County. He and his accuser, a 40-year-old woman thought to have been a friend, were on a camping trip to Backbone State Park when the alleged abuse occurred, according to Delaware County Dep. Jill Knipper.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, the day the complaint was filed. Dighton was in custody early Tuesday afternoon, and members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office picked Dighton up at the Pottawattamie County Jail and returned him to Delaware County for booking and arraignment early Wednesday morning.

Dighton, a special education teacher with the Council Bluffs Community School District, posted a $10,000 bond and was released under his own recognizance.

The school district issued a statement to parents of Abraham Lincoln High School students, confirming that Dighton was a school employee, and stating that he is on leave.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 25.