Local nonprofits receive grants for work combating homelessness

Three Pottawattamie County nonprofit organizations were selected to receive more than $400,000 in homelessness assistance grants from the Iowa Finance Authority.

“The homelessness assistance awards announced (Thursday) will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” Iowa Finance Authority executive director Debi Durham said in a press release. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”

Heartland Family Service will receive $61,790 through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program.

The MICAH House will receive $132,232 from the state-funded Shelter Assistance Fund.

New Visions Homeless Services will receive $77,793 from ESG and $144,076 from SAF.

“New Visions Homeless Services is honored to receive support from the Iowa Finance Authority to help bring hope to our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar said in an email. “Funding from this grant allows us to provide a continuum of services, from homeless street outreach to emergency shelter, and to stopping the crisis of being homeless through providing prevention funds to stop evictions. Our goal at New Visions is that no one in our community experiences homelessness, but if they do that it is a short episode where New Visions can provide wrap-around services and quick access to safe and affordable housing.”

Mindy Paces, vice president of housing and financial stability for Heartland Family Service, told The Daily Nonpareil that the ESG funds they received will provide critical resources for two of their services.

“Those funds are really a safety net for those who are facing a housing crisis,” Paces said. “It certainly is a key piece of funding for both our rapid rehousing and homeless prevention programs, and it has been really impactful over the years that we’ve received it.”

MICAH House associate director Ashley Flater said that the grant funds her organization received “will go a long way to provide the shelter and services” to those experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe place to sleep at night, and that is what we will do,” Flater said in an email. “The families and women at MICAH House are at a very vulnerable place in their lives, and they need space to regain their footing and build the lives they want and deserve. MICAH House is the first step in their journey, and these funds help make this possible.”

The primary purpose of the ESG program is to help Iowans and their families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness, according to the press release.

The SAF program provides financial assistance to homeless and domestic violence shelters to help with the cost of operations.

In order to determine which organizations would receive funding, the IFA conducted a two-year “competition” for funds, starting in 2021. Applicant organizations were scored in several categories, including project design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance, and budget and grants management, according to the press release.

In total, the IFA approved more than $4.7 million in ESG and SAF grants to 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives across the state.

The ESG program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and by the IFA. Twenty-seven agencies were awarded a total of more than $2.9 million in 2023 ESG funds, while 33 agencies were awarded nearly $1.8 million in 2023 SHF grants.

Individuals in need of homelessness assistance should contact the coordinated entry system, online at iowahousinghelp.com or by phone at 833-739-0065.