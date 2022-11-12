Local restaurant feeds veterans, raises money for those in need

For the first time since the COVID pandemic shut down indoor dining, the Texas Roadhouse at 3231 S. 24th St. opened its doors on Veterans Day to offer veterans a free meal.

“That’s just the most important thing I think we can do, to serve vets and to show them what they mean to us,” said manager Matt Cornelison, who was glad to see so many seats filled during the lunch hour. He expects to be more busy for dinner.

Cornelison estimated that he was giving out between $20,000-25,000 worth of food on Friday, including vouchers for veterans who were unable to make it to the restaurant, and he’s always looking for more ways to help.

“I think (acknowledging veterans) shouldn’t just be one day,” he said. “I think we should focus on what they’ve given us year round.”

In addition to providing free meals on Veterans Day, Cornelison is also accepting donations through the end of November to purchase gift cards for veterans in need of some assistance this holiday season.

“Everybody, I think, is somehow, some way affected by some veteran, whether it’s a family member, a close friend, or something like that,” Cornelison said. “So any chance we can have to show any type of love, that’s what we want to do.”

Cornelison said the goal is to raise $4,000 by the end of the month, and every dollar counts.

The Roadhouse also played host on Friday to a rib eating competition between law enforcement and firefighters, a six-person relay race to see which group could eat their slabs of ribs the fastest.

After a sauce-strewn spectacle, the Council Bluffs firefighters came away with the victory. The winners will have their names engraved on a trophy, which they can keep at the station house until the next contest.

Patrons can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win “hero baskets,” filled with military-themed holiday items, like tree ornaments emblazoned with U.S. military seals, which are also available all month.