1 dead in Tuesday explosion at 35th Street and Avenue G

One person is confirmed dead in an explosion at a home at 35th Street and Avenue G Tuesday.

Council Bluffs Police say the deceased is an adult male, but have not confirmed his identity.

The area surrounding 35th Street and Avenue G remains closed this afternoon due to the investigation, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

An explosion and leaking gas was reported in the area around noon Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from CBPD.

Officers that first arrived on scene saw debris in the street. They say it appears a small propane gas tank sitting near the home's garage exploded, causing the damage and the fatality.

"Don't know how that would have occurred," Sgt. Ted Roberts said.

Black Hills Energy confirmed the area is safe; there are no gas leaks in the area. The neighborhood gas was shut off as a precaution.

Fire investigators will take over from here, police said. Currently, no criminal charges are pending.

"It just appears to be a horrible accident that occurred here at the house," Roberts said.

