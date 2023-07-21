A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Atherton Phillips 66 on West Broadway.
The person bought two tickets, one of which matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball, in Wednesday's drawing. The person, who has not been named, added the Power Play option, which doubled their winnings.
The Iowa Lottery said 47,201 winning tickets, ranging from $4 to $100,000, were sold for Wednesday's drawing, where a winner in California hit the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot.
Grace Bellinghausen
