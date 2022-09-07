$10K college savings giveaway underway

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently announced that College Savings Iowa is joining other 529 plans across the country to celebrate College Savings Month throughout September.

"If you are looking to start or boost your child's higher education fund, here's your sign," Fitzgerald said.

To celebrate, College Savings Iowa will give away a $10,000 account contribution to one family. Interested parties should register at Iowa529Contest.com by Sept. 30.

College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged way for families and friends to save for the costs of higher education on behalf of a student.

"You don't have to be market savvy or make large contributions," Fitzgerald said. "With a minimum contribution of $25 and investments that are professionally managed, this 529 plan is built to be user-friendly."

Funds in an account can be used at any eligible education institution, including two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeship programs and trade schools. Qualified expenses include tuition, room and board, computers, supplies and more. Plus, among many other tax-advantages, Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $3,522 in contributions from their state income taxes in 2022. (This number is adjusted annually for inflation.)

Currently, Pottawattamie County has more than 2,600 total College Savings Iowa accounts.

"My goal for College Savings Month is to see this number rise as more individuals learn about the plan and save for their loved ones," Fitzgerald said. "This giveaway is the perfect opportunity to do exactly that."

For more information on the 529 plan, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call 888-672-9116.