MISSOURI VALLEY — On April 1, 158 years ago, the steamboat Bertrand hit a snag and foundered just north of Omaha. While no lives were lost, most of the cargo was, due to an unfortunate sinking of another steamship two days later north of the Bertrand’s demise.

The Bertrand went down and cargo was expected to be rescued, until a second ship went down two days later. A rescue party went to retrieve the cargo off that ship but when they returned to the Bertrand, the Missouri had taken it under its mud.

It would be a little more than 100 years, in 1968, when a couple of Omaha men, through research involving old maps, newspaper articles and old records, found the vessel. Apparently, the ship was supposed to be carrying a “fortune” in mercury, which was to be used in gold mining at its destination in Montana.

Jesse Pursell and Sam Corbino were given permission to excavate the ship, looking for the rumored 500 lead carboys containing the mercury. As it was, only nine were found, certainly not the financial reward they had hoped for.

On this anniversary of the Bertrand’s sinking, the DeSoto National Wildlife hosted “living history” presentations, with living history re-enactors and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford of Western Iowa Tech’s Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Gifford’s talk on Steamboats of Missouri was both entertaining and enlightening. Thankfully, people going west don’t have to rely on riverboats to travel these days.

The boats were, for the most part, reliable, but snags, sandbars and explosions could wreck a trip and scuttle cargo worth thousands.

Gifford said the Missouri was not that deep and the only reliable travel really couldn’t take place except during the spring when the water was high.

“The steamboat used on the Missouri was about 150 feet long,” he said. “As opposed to the 300-foot boats used on the Mississippi. The Missouri didn’t allow much when it came the size of the boats due to the shallowness and width of the river.”

Boiler explosions were a hazard to life and limb, Gifford said. The cause was using the Missouri’s water.

“What do we call the Missouri?” he asked the crowd. And the crowd shouted, “Old Muddy!”

“Using the river water for the boilers led to disaster, as the mud would foul the boiler,” Gifford said. “It wasn’t until the invention of mud boilers, that that ruinous aspect was taken out of river shipping and travel.”

Gifford explained how the steamboats kept operating under the most trying situations: Cholera epidemics, sniping by Native Americans, snags, sandbars and fellow travelers. However, people were bound and determined to go West and steamboats were preferable, as Gifford said, to walking to Oregon beside a Conestoga wagon. Indeed.