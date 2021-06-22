2 new funds created for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through this fund, the sheriff’s office will be able to create a K-9 program that won’t use any tax dollars, but instead uses charitable donations through the fund. Funds will go to purchasing the specialized breed of dogs, training, vet fees and other related costs.

“The protection of residents, the apprehension of criminals and the safety of our Deputies is our mission,” Brown said in the release. “Law enforcement service dogs perform a critical function in modern law enforcement. They give the Deputies the ability to be more proactive in drug investigations and protect both law enforcement and the public during the apprehension of dangerous criminals.”

The goal is to add two more dogs to regular road patrol with the intent that the dogs be narcotic detection dogs with the ability to do patrol functions like tracking and apprehension in high-risk environments, the release said.

“We are thankful for the staff at Pottawattamie County Community Foundation who have made it possible for us to receive financial support to purchase K-9s for our Road Patrol Division, and to the people of Pottawattamie County who are supporting this program,” Brown said.