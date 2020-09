× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2-year-old girl died Saturday after being hit by a car pulling into a driveway in Council Bluffs, police said.

Council Bluffs police were sent to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue about 1:05 p.m. The Council Bluffs Fire Department already was at the scene, treating the girl.

She then was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she was pronounced dead.