20 graduate Leadership CB, Chamber hosts Mid-Year Meeting

On Wednesday, members of the business community gathered at the Mid-America Center for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Year Meeting and Leadership CB Graduation.

Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp provided an update on chamber activities before diving into an awards presentation.

Each year, the CB Ambassadors group sponsors the Community Beautification Award, given annually to a business or organization that has made significant improvements to its property.

Memory Mescher, chair of the Beautification Committee, presented the award to CBCSD Superintendent Vickie Murillo, recognizing the Council Bluffs Community School District for its renovations at Kirn and Wilson middle schools. The projects, funded by bonds approved by voters in 2018, completed a multi-year plan to update all CBCSD school buildings to meet modern education and safety specifications. Kirn reopened in the fall of 2020 and Wilson in the fall of 2021.

Both schools were transformed inside and out from 2019 to 2021, Mescher said.

“The community’s favorable vote to invest public dollars into school renovations made these projects possible,” Mescher said. “The renovated schools are a source of pride for the students and the entire school community.”

Kamp returned to the stage to recognize the 20 Leadership Council Bluffs graduates. Over the past year, participants completed 10 full-day sessions and a Community Trustee Project. This is the 34th class to graduate from Leadership CB, and it was the first time in three years that participants were able to participate in-person for all of their sessions, previously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a partnership among the Council Bluffs Chamber, Community Foundation for Western Iowa and the Omaha Community Foundation, Leadership CB Class 34 was able to award a total of $3,000 to two nonprofits serving the Council Bluffs community: Career EdVantage and The 712 Initiative. Career EdVantage will use its funds to support its internship program. The 712 Initiative will use its funds to assist with the development of the Cohen building sign.

“With over 700 graduates, you can look at any of the major initiatives in the Council Bluffs community and you will find graduates of Leadership Council Bluffs working together to build and strengthen this community,” said Evan Summy, chair of the Chamber Board of Directors.

Following the class presentation, leadership coach Kelli Thompson provided a keynote address about finding your voice.

Members of Leadership CB Class 34 are as follows:

• Drew Kamp, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce

• Jodie Boswell, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

• Craig Carlsen, Iowa Western Community College

• Tanner Eddy, City of Council Bluffs

• Robert Engdahl, Omaha Standard Palfinger

• Viv Ewing, Children’s Square USA

• Keith Frerichs, Hamptom Inn at Ameristar

• Antonia Krupicka-Smith, Council Bluffs Public Library

• Tony Liston, Omaha Public Power District

• Mitch McCartney, Heartland Family Service

• Bailey McQueen, Career EdVantage

• Bronwyn Ohl, Iowa West Foundation

• Sofia Sandoval, Centro Latino of Iowa

• Hannah Smith, Crossroads of Western Iowa

• Cieandra Tripp, Council Bluffs Noon Rotary

• Zach Winter, Stuart Tinley Law Firm

• Jeremiah Woltemath, Dickinson and Clark CPAs PC

• Heather Beekhuizen, New Visions Homesless Services

• Skyler Dooley, Southwest Iowa Veterans Coalition

• Erin Trescott, First National Bank of Omaha

