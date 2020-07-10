20 years after tragedy, Duncan marks date with 'thank you' to Council Bluffs Fire Department

Chris said he still gets behind a grill on occasion, working a few days a week at the Dew Drop Inn in McClelland.

“I hope it was all good for you. I learned from my mother, so if there’s something wrong with it blame it on her,” he said with a laugh.

“She taught you well,” a firefighter responded.

As he delivered the food on Friday, Chris brought a few prepared words for the fire crew members.

“I'm here today because of God's grace and because He has brought me to a place of healing. Over the years, I have been in awe of the way you handle the most difficult of situations and how many people's lives you have touched," he said in thanking the fire department personnel. "Recently, it struck my heart how difficult it had to have been for those of you who shared this evening with me 20 years ago today."

Chris said he was humbled by what the first responders did for his family.

"You were responsible for something very difficult and you handled it with dignity and respect. For those of you who mourned along with me and prayed for me, thank you, it meant the world to me," he said. "Today, I would like to honor you not just for what you did for me but for how you risk your lives every day to help others.”

There is help for anyone struggling with mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, offers toll-free 24-hour assistance to those in need.

