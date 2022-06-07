2022 Primary Election updates

Pottawattamie County released its first batch of 2022 Primary Election Results shortly before 8:45 p.m. By 9:45 p.m., all precints were reporting and preliminary totals were provided.

There are 64,258 registered voters. Total ballots cast, however, were 8,042, or 12.52%.

Stay with nonpareilonline.com for updates.

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

Seven Republican candidates were vying for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, but only the top three move on to the general election this fall.

Preliminary counts put Jeff Jorgensen in first with 20.94%; Susan Miller in second at 18.99%; and Scott Belt in third with 18.8%. Justin Schultz was a close fourth with 17.45%.

"I'm glad I won, I didn't expect it," Miller said.

Democratic candidate Jeff Shudak is running unopposed and moves on to the general election.

County Recorder

Andrew Moats won the recorder nomination with 44.88% of votes. Moats' competitors were Jenni Sandau and Cole Button.

State Representative District 15

As of 9:33 p.m., preliminary results in Harrison County put seven-term incumbent Matt Windschitl at 73.5% of votes. Voter turnout in Harrison County was 21.89%. Newcomer Rebecca Wilkerson faced off with Windschitl in the Republican primary for the District 15 seat.

District 15 encompasses Harrison County, as well as part of Pottawattamie County.

Windschitl had 69.58% of Pott Co. votes.

State Representative District 20

In District 20, Sarah Abdouch and Thomas Riley competed for the Republican nomination. Abdouch earned 55.85% of the local vote. She will face Democratic candidate Josh Turek in the fall.

State Representative District 19

Elizabeth Christensen and Vergarie Sanford competed for the Democratic nomination for State Representative District 19. Christensen earned 64.17% of votes. She will likely face Republican incumbent Brent Siegrist in the general election.

Siegrist failed to collect the total number of signatures required to be on the primary ballot, but the state representative is expected to be nominated at the GOP convention.