2022 Year in Review: Part I

The Nonpareil has compiled a series of blurbs from big local news stories throughout 2022. These stories are listed in no particular order and more Year in Review content will run in Friday’s Nonpareil.

Mt. Crescent kicks off first season under county ownership

Pottawattamie County has taken over ownership of Mt. Crescent Ski Area north of Council Bluffs, which opened for the season last week.

The county said it was able to receive ownership with the help of the Iowa West Foundation and Mt. Crescent owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer in a deal finalized on Dec. 30, 2021.

The county purchased the business for about $3.5 million, paying for it with an Iowa West grant of around $1.4 million and American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to Pottawattamie County Supervisor Justin Schultz.

The county received some backlash, as residents wondered if it was the best use of ARPA funding.

Bird flu sweeps country

New cases of bird flu popped up throughout the country this year, driving shortages in turkey meat and contributing to an increase in egg prices.

In rural Pottawattamie County, a backyard flock tested positive for bird flu in early March, resulting in the death of several chickens.

There were no concerns related to human health and no other sites had been identified as having as exposure. The flock was also not part of the commercial food supply chain.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that recent cases affected 240,000 birds on turkey farms in Sac, Buena Vista, Cherokee and Ida counties, all in the northwest corner of the state.

“Iowa leads all states with nearly 16 million chickens and turkeys slaughtered this year — more than double the next closest state of Nebraska — largely because it is the nation’s largest egg producer and egg farms can include millions of chickens,” according to the Associated Press.

CBCSD celebrates completion of BLink wireless networkCouncil Bluffs officials and local leaders celebrated the completion of the BLink Wi-Fi network for the Council Bluffs Community School District Dec. 7.

BLink is a project that came out of conversations between the City of Council Bluffs, the Iowa West Foundation and the CBCSD about how to move forward with plans to distribute free Wi-Fi throughout the city.

The completion of the eighth and final phase comes about seven years after Phase I went live in October 2015.

Growth prompts name change for community foundation

Having grown beyond Pottawattamie County, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation decided in May to change its name to Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

A name change from Pottawattamie County Community Foundation to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa better reflects the foundation’s mission to build community through giving while being a leader in donor-centric philanthropy.

“The growth of the Community Foundation reflects the awesome and inspiring support of our community,” said Tony Tauke, chairman of the foundation board. “We have seen a substantial increase in the size of gifts and in the number of donors. Individual donor-advised and special needs funds have mushroomed beyond Pottawattamie County borders. This expansion is reflected in the new addition to our once little office, which was completed due to the generous contribution and strong support of the Lakin Foundation.

In November 2021, the foundation moved back in to a newly renovated and expanded building.

SHARE Iowa celebrates first Giving Tuesday

New to Giving Tuesday in western Iowa this year was SHARE Iowa, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

SHARE Iowa is a one-stop platform for sowing good to nonprofits in nine counties throughout Western Iowa. Currently, there are over 150 nonprofits partnered with SHARE Iowa.

Previously, local organizations partnered with SHARE Iowa’s affiliate program, SHARE Omaha.

Signatures sought to district county board

Jeff Shudak, who also ran for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this year, kicked off an initiative to create districts for board seats.

Supervisors are currently elected at large, meaning everyone in the county can vote for whomever they want, regardless of where they or the candidate lives.

Under Shudak’s proposal, residents would be split into districts and vote for a representative from within their district.

Proponents think this would help diversify the board, which sees a larger concentration of members from Council Bluffs, the largest city in the county. Opponents like their ability to currently vote for all five members.

To trigger the special election, petitioners are required to collect signatures from 10% of the total number of county residents who voted in the previous general election. Nearly 4,600 signatures are needed to prompt the special election. Those signatures must be submitted by June 1, 2023.

Urban chickens OK’d in certain neighborhoods

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted in September to allow residents in certain neighborhoods to keep chickens on their property.

Residents who own less than one acre of land and/or who live in a R3-Urban Residential zoning district can apply for a permit that will allow them to have up to 12 chickens — collectively known as a “peep” — cooped up on their property.

The permit fee was set at $75, the same as what is charged by the City of Council Bluffs, and $0 for the annual renewal.

Local races vote red

Democrats may have averted a “red wave” nationally on Election Day, but Pottawattamie County decisively voted Republicans into office in every countywide race this November.

The three Republican candidates defeated the lone Democrat for three open seats on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Scott Belt was reelected, and will be joined by newcomers Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller in the new year.

In addition to the Supervisors race, Pottawattamie County also voted to retain County Attorney Matt Wilber and County Treasurer Lea Voss, both Republicans who ran unopposed.

Deputy County Recorder Andrew Moats, also a Republican, ran unopposed for the recorder position.

Grobe retires

After nearly 40 years serving the residents of Pottawattamie County, Supervisor Lynn Grobe will retire on Jan. 3, 2023.

A Hancock native, Grobe graduated from Oakland High School in 1961. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, followed by three years in the U.S. Army, Grobe returned to Hancock to help his dad run the family farm.

Over his decades of service, Grobe, a founding member of the Iowa West Foundation, has served on a number of boards throughout Pottawattamie County, including Hancock United Methodist Church, Hancock American Legion, Western Iowa Development Association, Golden Hills and Southwest Iowa Planning Council, among others.

Grobe was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2009.

“Public service has always been an important part of my life,” Grobe said in a press release. “I like helping people, and although I’m retiring from Pottawattamie County, I’ll continue to help our area any way I can.”

City employs goats for brush cleanup

Earlier this year, the City of Council Bluffs rented a herd of goats to clear four acres of weeds and brush along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, and it was such fulfilling work, they came baaaa-ck for seconds.

About 45 goats were used to clear another five acres of unwanted vegetation along the northern section of Big Lake Park as a cost-effective and eco-friendly option.

The goats were brought in by Goats on the Go, a Pottawattamie County business that raises goats to target-graze problem vegetation for public and private projects.

Court upholds pit bull ban

The latest effort to strike down the Council Bluffs pit bull ban failed in November when a three-judge panel from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that the “ordinance had the required rational relationship to the health, safety, and public welfare interests of the city.”

The City of Council Bluffs enacted the ban in 2005 after pit bulls were found to be responsible for nearly a quarter of all dog bites the previous year, despite accounting for less than 3% of licensed dogs.

After the ban was put in place, the number of reported dog bites fell from 29 in 2004 to 13 in 2005.