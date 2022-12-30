2022 Year in Review: Part II

2022 State Champions

WINTER Wrestling

Gable Porter — Underwood – 1A – 132 Pounds

Hagen Heistand – Underwood – 1A – 145 Pounds

Boys Bowling St. Albert – 1A (Team Title)

Adam Denny – St. Albert – 1A (Individual Title)

Girls Bowling

Lewis Central – 2A (Team Title)

SPRING Track

Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal – Lewis Central – Boys 4x200 Meter Relay – Class 3A

Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson, Izzy Bluml — Riverside – Girls 4x400 Meter Relay – Class 1A

Boys Soccer

Lewis Central – Class 2A

FALL Cross Country

Ethan Eichhorn – Lewis Central – Class 3A

Hoesing leads Lewis Central Community School District

In January, Brent Hoesing was named the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.

Hoesing became a Titan on July 1, replacing Eric Knost, who retired. He was previously the superintendent of Missouri Valley Community Schools.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity,” Hoesing told the Nonpareil. “They have a reputation as far as being able to serve students both academically and through their activities. I feel they are very student-centered.”

At Missouri Valley, Hoesing focused on sound financial management, curriculum and instructional practices, facility and technology upkeep and communication and community involvement in the schools, according to a press release from Lewis Central.

He is also known as the “Singing Superintendent“ because of his creative announcements of school snow days.

“Over the course of his career, Dr. Hoesing has demonstrated an incredible commitment to student learning and community engagement, while being approachable and collaborative in his leadership,” said Dorene Scheffel, president of the Lewis Central Board of Education.

Work begins on Menards megastore

Over the summer, residents finally saw crews begin the groundwork for construction of a new Menards megastore on the 48-acre site where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.

Menards announced plans in late 2019 to tear down the mall and build a “bigger, better” store on the site that would better serve its customers in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area. Demolition began in late 2020.

“I think the Menards store here has always been very successful,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “They’ve been here, they’ve been a good corporate citizen. This will help them expand their sales.”

The new, larger store may also help attract additional businesses to the city, said Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp. There will be room for several smaller businesses to locate on the Menards property. Menards said earlier it would have lease space and out-lot opportunities for other businesses.

State, Bluffs education officials break ground for new Early Learning Center

State and Council Bluffs Community School District officials broke ground in May for construction of a 38,000-square-foot Early Learning Center that will house both preschool and childcare programs.

The $18 million center at North Eighth Street and Avenue F is expected to serve almost 200 children when it opens in August 2023.

“This marks another milestone in an innovative project to serve infants, toddlers and preschool students in one building,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We are going to transform how we provide preschool and childcare in Council Bluffs.”

This Early Learning Center is one of a handful of pilot projects in Iowa that will combine a preschool operated by a public school district with a childcare for children from 6 weeks old to preschool age. Council Bluffs Community School District was awarded $7 million in state funding for the project.

Lewis Central cuts ribbon for new high school performing arts center

In August, Lewis Central High School celebrated its new performing arts center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the main stage.

The center — part of an addition built on to the southwest part of the school — features a 33,775-square-foot auditorium that seats 1,126 people, has a professional-height fly loft and was slated to be outfitted with the latest theater equipment.

The long-awaited occasion was the culmination of years of planning, Board of Education President Dorene Scheffel said. She recalled attending a meeting at Titan Hill Intermediate School — which was then the middle school — about a petition to hold a bond election for construction of a new high school.

“At that time, the budgeted amount did not allow for an auditorium to be built at the same time as the high school,” she said.

But designers left a spot for it, she said.

The high school opened in 2002, but students continued to use the auditorium at the old high school, which became the middle school, until now.

The facility is by far the largest auditorium in Council Bluffs.

“This district has waited 25 years for (this) facility, and I think it’s above and beyond any expectations we ever had,” said school board member Amie Adkins.

The addition — which includes the performing arts center and an additional 11,775 square feet of space for career-technical education — cost about $15.75 million and was financed by bonding against revenue from the 1-cent Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax. Design work was done by BVH Architecture, and the contractor was Ronco Construction.

CBCSD board awards $4.9 million contract for renovation at Kanesville Learning Center

In late September, the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday awarded a contract to Midwest DCM of Omaha for the Kanesville Learning Center renovation project.

Kanesville is currently housed in the former Washington Elementary School building at 207 Scott St., which has been criticized as being in poor condition.

The renovation project will include moving the main entrance to the doors on the southwest corner of the building, relocating offices to that area and creating a secure entryway that funnels visitors through the office. A room on the lower level will be converted into the cafeteria, and some classrooms will be moved.

A new elevator will be installed in the building, and the lower level of the south stairway will be widened. Because the three-story building has levels between floors, the elevator will have doors on both ends to serve each level. New restrooms will be added, and existing restrooms will be made handicap accessible. Preliminary plans included creation of a new teachers’ lounge. Furnishings, flooring and paint will be updated.

Outside, basketball hoops will be added to the playground area and part of the playground will be resurfaced.

The renovation will be funded by some of the district’s remaining Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax and up to $1 million from the sale of the Madison Campus last fall, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

Work began this year and the building is scheduled to reopen in July 2023.