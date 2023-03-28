Celebrate the hoppiest time of the year with some-bunny special. Grab your basket and check out these local egg hunts that are fun for the whole family.

Community Easter Egg Hunt in the park

What: Over 1,500 eggs hidden eggs filled with candy and special prizes, along with hot dogs and chips for everyone. There are five different age categories and a group that caters to special needs.

When: April 1, 1:15 p.m.

Where: Golden Spike Park, Ninth Avenue and 21st Street, Council Bluffs

ROTC Spring Spaghetti Feed and Egg Hunt

What: Help support the cadets of AFJROTC Unit IA-951 (representing both Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools). They are raising funds to pay for their upcoming trip to Nationals in Florida, where they will compete to hold onto their title as national champs. All-you-can-eat is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts for $5, as well as an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

When: April 1, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 130 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs

Cost: $5 tickets; $6 day of event

More information: Here

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Boy Scout Troop 249

What: Boy Scout Troop 249 will host a free Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in the North Shore Area. Age groups are 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

When: April 8, 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Where: Lake Manawa, 1100 S. Shore Drive, Council Bluffs

First Church of Nazarene Easter celebration

What: Join First Church of Nazarene in a resurrection celebration with snacks, games, crafts, candy, an Easter egg hunt and prizes.

When: April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: First Church of Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A, Council Bluffs

Annual Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club Easter Egg Hunt

What: Pack your baskets with eggs filled with candy, quarters and prize notes in them. The Easter bunny will be making an appearance this year, so make sure to get a photo.

Where: Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Comanche St., Council Bluffs

When: April 8, 10 a.m. sharp