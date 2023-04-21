The American Public Works Association’s 2023 Snow Conference brought hundreds of Public Works employees to the metro area for workshops, tech tours, bar outings and a first-hand look at the latest and greatest in snow removal technology.

The three-day seminar concluded on Wednesday with various tours of the Council Bluffs Public Works facility.

“There are breakout sessions with different speakers on different snow removal topics,” said Superintendent of Equipment Maintenance, Donnie Gittins. “All the international equipment manufacturers bring the gear in so everyone can walk around and check it out.”

Council Bluffs Operations Manager Jeremy Noel conducted tours of the facility, which included conference rooms that double as call centers if a disaster were to take place. He also showcased equipment and road sign manufacturing areas.

The tour concluded outdoors, where Noel showed how they store the beet juice and salt brine used to de-ice the roads in the winter.

“Sometimes we have some issues with foam in the beet juice and it would leak out,” Noel said. “The workers used to call it Beet Creek.”

The foam issue has been addressed and Beet Creek dried up, along with other issues that have been overhauled to increase efficiency.

“We changed the road salt to a more expensive Egyptian Rock Salt,” Noel said. “It yields twice as much, it’s less messy and it gets the same job done more efficiently.”

Along with the change in salt, their mixer is being upgraded as well. Their new mixer — the BrineXtreme-Infinity — is self-cleaning, has three stages of filtration, removes waste and mitigates environmental impact.

Nationwide research has shown that road salting has negatively affected road quality and the environment.

Their new brine mixer works to preserve optimal surface driving conditions but with less cost and significantly less salt than traditional de-icing methods.

Public Works aren’t just working to better the environmental impact of road salt, but also to spread cancer awareness with the addition of a new lavender de-icing vehicle as a sign of support for those living with all types of cancer.